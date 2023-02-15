Brandes Investment Partners LP Grows Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,016,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 100,407 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 1.64% of World Fuel Services worth $23,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,688,000 after buying an additional 150,407 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 23,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 265,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:INT traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.01. 48,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,524. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average of $26.89. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30.

World Fuel Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

Featured Stories

