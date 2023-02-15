Brandes Investment Partners LP Grows Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,012,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,170 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 1.14% of Arlo Technologies worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 70.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial reduced their target price on Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Shares of NYSE ARLO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.30. 26,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $11.79.

(Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.