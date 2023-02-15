Brandes Investment Partners LP Grows Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,012,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,170 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 1.14% of Arlo Technologies worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 70.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ARLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial reduced their target price on Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Arlo Technologies Company Profile
Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.
