Brandes Investment Partners LP Increases Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 232,331 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,189 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in SAP were worth $18,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in SAP by 8,972.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in SAP by 120.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SAP by 77.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Performance

SAP stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.08. 84,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,658. The stock has a market cap of $139.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.83 and its 200 day moving average is $99.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $123.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About SAP

A number of research firms have commented on SAP. Cowen lifted their target price on SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €135.00 ($145.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SAP from €115.00 ($123.66) to €120.00 ($129.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.07.

(Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.