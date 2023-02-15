Brandes Investment Partners LP Purchases 7,593 Shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,539 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 1.76% of National Bankshares worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 23.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

NASDAQ:NKSH traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.05. 1,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,994. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.04. National Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.78.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This is an increase from National Bankshares’s previous None dividend of $0.55. This represents a yield of 6.1%.

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

