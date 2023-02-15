Brandes Investment Partners LP Reduces Stock Position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,004,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93,863 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Orange were worth $9,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Orange by 0.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 151,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Orange by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 1.6% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 76,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Orange by 1.3% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 122,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Orange by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Orange Stock Performance

NYSE ORAN traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $10.66. 113,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. Orange S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $12.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Orange Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Orange from €10.00 ($10.75) to €10.50 ($11.29) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Orange from €11.50 ($12.37) to €10.00 ($10.75) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

(Get Rating)

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Further Reading

