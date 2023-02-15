Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 237 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lowered its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 147.1% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 16,377 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 678,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 14.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,373.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 86,897 shares during the period. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.8% during the third quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 147,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

NYSE TAP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,174. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.81. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

