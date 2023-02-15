Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 33,481 Shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Brandes Investment Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,551,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,481 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in China Yuchai International were worth $11,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shah Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,900,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,435,000 after purchasing an additional 95,299 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 293.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on China Yuchai International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Stock Performance

China Yuchai International Company Profile

CYD stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.08. The company had a trading volume of 339 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,882. China Yuchai International Limited has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94.

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

