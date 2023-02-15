Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 931,680 Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Brandes Investment Partners LP trimmed its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,699,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931,680 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 4.52% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $13,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 4,786,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,979,000 after buying an additional 527,631 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after purchasing an additional 404,479 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 2,584,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 206,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 99,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,926,000. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.35. 36,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,793. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The firm has a market cap of $515.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,500 shares in the company, valued at $596,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.