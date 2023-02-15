Brandes Investment Partners LP Takes $6.43 Million Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 312,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,224,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,906,000 after buying an additional 1,355,079 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kennametal by 273.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,471,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,617 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kennametal by 108.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,546,000 after purchasing an additional 821,512 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Kennametal by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,739,000 after buying an additional 790,456 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Kennametal by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,632,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,605,000 after purchasing an additional 736,816 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Kennametal Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:KMT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.48. The stock had a trading volume of 36,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,195. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kennametal Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $34.63.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Kennametal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.