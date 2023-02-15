Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Short Interest Up 21.2% in January

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the January 15th total of 13,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:BREZ remained flat at $10.56 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,692. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.41. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

Get Breeze Holdings Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Breeze Holdings Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 78.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

About Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy industry in North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.