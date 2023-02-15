Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BNTGY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brenntag currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Brenntag Price Performance

Shares of BNTGY opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. Brenntag has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $18.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.24.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

