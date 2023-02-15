Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) CEO Jerry J. Baack Sells 4,166 Shares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Rating) CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $62,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,270,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Up 0.2 %

Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $20.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.34. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $25.89.

Bridgewater Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3672 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

