Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX) Short Interest Update

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 624,100 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the January 15th total of 573,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGXX. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bright Green during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,143,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Green in the third quarter worth approximately $846,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Green in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Green in the second quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Green by 571.8% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 239,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 204,245 shares during the period. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BGXX stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83. Bright Green has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bright Green ( NASDAQ:BGXX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the propagation, cultivation, and manufacturing of cannabis products. It intends to offer cannabis products, including cannabis flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vape pens, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

