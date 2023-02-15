Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stake Lifted by Edenbrook Capital LLC

Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,279,732 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,668 shares during the period. Brightcove accounts for about 8.7% of Edenbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Edenbrook Capital LLC owned about 12.55% of Brightcove worth $33,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brightcove during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brightcove during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brightcove stock opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. Brightcove Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $9.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12. The firm has a market cap of $296.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Brightcove from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday.

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $107,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,644,256 shares in the company, valued at $30,253,212.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 55,066 shares of company stock valued at $290,046 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud and Marketing Suite, Enterprise Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

