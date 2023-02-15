Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Short Interest Down 25.3% in January

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the January 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Brighthouse Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BHFAP opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $27.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.22.
Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 10th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
