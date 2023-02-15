BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $15 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,256 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $14,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 40,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 19,225 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 2,011,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,968,000 after purchasing an additional 315,484 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,820,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,696,000 after acquiring an additional 128,943 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 317,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,571,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $72.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.58. The company has a market cap of $153.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $65.95 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.11% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.87.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.