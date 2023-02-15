BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $9.37 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,534 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 28,420.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659,350 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund boosted its holdings in PayPal by 674.9% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147,478 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth $170,453,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in PayPal by 22.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,379,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $585,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,015 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL opened at $77.26 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

