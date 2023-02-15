BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,198 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $201.00 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.44 and a 200-day moving average of $197.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $135.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.38.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.