BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 15,915 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,915 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 43.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,244,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363,962 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 18.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,183,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,025,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 125.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,093,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 182.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,628,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,548 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TXN. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $176.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.15. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $191.34. The firm has a market cap of $159.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

