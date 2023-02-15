Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,649,000 after purchasing an additional 62,678 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 72.5% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Cadence Bank grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 24,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 15.2% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 82,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,751,000 after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 26.2% in the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $600.43. The stock had a trading volume of 98,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,996. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $572.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $525.00. The company has a market capitalization of $250.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $645.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $4.60 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.21.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

