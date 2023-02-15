Brokerages Set Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Price Target at $20.08

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.08.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

ESI opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $24.84.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.45%.

In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,551,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,037,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,599,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Element Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESI. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

Featured Stories

