Brokerages Set M&G plc (LON:MNG) PT at GBX 206.60

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 216.33 ($2.63).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNG. Berenberg Bank cut M&G to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.16) to GBX 218 ($2.65) in a report on Monday, January 30th. HSBC lifted their target price on M&G from GBX 260 ($3.16) to GBX 265 ($3.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on M&G from GBX 181 ($2.20) to GBX 190 ($2.31) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on M&G from GBX 200 ($2.43) to GBX 195 ($2.37) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

M&G Price Performance

MNG stock opened at GBX 201.20 ($2.44) on Wednesday. M&G has a 52-week low of GBX 159.30 ($1.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 230 ($2.79). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 195.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 192.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,676.67.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

