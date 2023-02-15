Brokerages Set Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Target Price at C$9.94

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.94.

SES has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.75 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Secure Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity at Secure Energy Services

In related news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$26,273.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 367,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,446,441.47. In related news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$26,273.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 367,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,446,441.47. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 17,761 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$118,107.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 464,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,087,202.90.

Secure Energy Services Trading Up 3.2 %

Secure Energy Services Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE:SES opened at C$8.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.83. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$5.02 and a 52-week high of C$8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.93%.

About Secure Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Recommended Stories

