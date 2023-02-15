Brokers Set Expectations for Sonos, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sonos in a report issued on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Sonos’ current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sonos’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.07). Sonos had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $316.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.51 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Sonos to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $21.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.91. Sonos has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.88.

In related news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 41,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $843,406.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 294,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,929,955.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $111,586.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,956.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 41,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $843,406.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 294,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,929,955.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sonos by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sonos by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sonos by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 152,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 57,289 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sonos by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 25,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Sonos by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 325,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 201,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

