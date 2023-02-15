Brokers Set Expectations for Uber Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives forecasts that the ride-sharing company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.28.

UBER opened at $35.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.