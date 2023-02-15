Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.07

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$48.07 and last traded at C$48.05, with a volume of 1160306 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$47.36.

Separately, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.76 billion and a PE ratio of 17.06.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.426 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 19.57%.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian William Kingston sold 232,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.86, for a total transaction of C$14,593,403.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,199,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$75,398,726.23. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Senior Officer Lori Anne Pearson sold 42,376 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.22, for a total transaction of C$2,551,865.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 956,064 shares in the company, valued at C$57,573,791.65. Also, Senior Officer Brian William Kingston sold 232,172 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.86, for a total value of C$14,593,403.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,199,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$75,398,726.23.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. It serves institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, pension plans, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, insurance companies, and individual investors. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

