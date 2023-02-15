Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Short Interest Down 18.6% in January

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the January 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 580,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRKL. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director David C. Chapin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $196,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,309.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director David C. Chapin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $196,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,309.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bogdan Nowak acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,141.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,501,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,055,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 587,460 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,063,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,501,000 after acquiring an additional 246,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,390,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,645,000 after purchasing an additional 210,204 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,462,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,333,000 after purchasing an additional 197,693 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRKL traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $13.39. 95,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,667. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.69. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $112.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.76%.

About Brookline Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.