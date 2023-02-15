Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 33,770 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,820,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,770 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $153,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in IAA by 64.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in IAA during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in IAA by 104.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IAA during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IAA by 841.1% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

IAA stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.57. The company had a trading volume of 879,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,439. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.85. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IAA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Northcoast Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research cut shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. CJS Securities cut shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

