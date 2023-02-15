Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 220,394 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,022,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,394 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Ecolab worth $292,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ECL. CX Institutional bought a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 1,406.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in Ecolab by 3,233.3% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Ecolab by 39.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.54. 200,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,210. The company has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $185.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 53.94%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Recommended Stories

