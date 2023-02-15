Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 64,962 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 931,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,962 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.19% of Align Technology worth $192,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Align Technology by 2.3% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 14.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Align Technology by 27.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Align Technology by 2.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at $64,344,405.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.78.

ALGN stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $330.85. 163,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,470. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.91, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.29. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $529.49.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

