Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,812,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,608 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $242,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.24. 746,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,585,272. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $115.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,245 shares of company stock worth $10,627,156. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

