Brown Advisory Inc. Has $138.33 Million Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,059,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,691 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 2.44% of HealthEquity worth $138,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 387.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 31.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 137.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HealthEquity from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim raised their target price on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.62.

In other news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $324,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at $745,426. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HQY traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $65.20. The stock had a trading volume of 69,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,171. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.66 and its 200 day moving average is $64.78. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -90.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $79.20.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $216.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.58 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

