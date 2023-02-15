Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,775,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,307 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems comprises about 0.9% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.01% of Cadence Design Systems worth $453,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.31.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.72. The company had a trading volume of 400,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,765. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $202.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.84. The stock has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 70.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $46,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,035,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total transaction of $7,369,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,482,906.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $46,115.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,035,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,350 shares of company stock valued at $27,919,671. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

