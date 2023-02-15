Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,710,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614,640 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $332,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Fortive by 98.2% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 197.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Fortive by 34.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 45.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.62.

Shares of FTV stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.82. 141,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.91. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $69.78.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

