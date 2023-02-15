Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 62,136 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,082,368 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 62,136 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.0% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $511,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.46.

COST traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $502.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,438. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $482.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 billion. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

