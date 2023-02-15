Brown Advisory Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1,572.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 825,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,776,000 after buying an additional 776,161 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4,265.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 425,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,826,000 after buying an additional 415,962 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth about $20,121,000. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 148.9% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 385,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,942,000 after buying an additional 230,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter worth about $13,180,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,249. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.51. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.84 and a 12-month high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

