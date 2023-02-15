Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $223,000 Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,422.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $8,166,286.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,653.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,903 shares of company stock worth $19,853,650. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.83.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.34. 184,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,539. The stock has a market cap of $85.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.28. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $308.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.70.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

