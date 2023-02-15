Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC decreased its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,850 shares during the period. Ares Management makes up 1.5% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 27,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $83.82. 101,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,760. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 98.74, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.95. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $87.50.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $937.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.69 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 362.35%.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,152,666.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 712,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,712,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 156,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $13,500,835.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,320.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,152,666.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 712,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,712,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,660,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,824 and sold 451,973 shares valued at $37,186,292. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Ares Management from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Articles

