Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 3,060 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,454 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.5% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Home Depot by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $318.52. 313,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,063,177. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $321.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.79. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $352.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $326.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $323.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.54.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.