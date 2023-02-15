Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Sold by Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,890 shares during the period. Bumble accounts for 2.7% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Bumble worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Bumble by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BMBL. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Bumble from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bumble from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.78.

Bumble Stock Performance

Bumble Profile

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.07 and a beta of 1.93. Bumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.64.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

