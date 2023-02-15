BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Up 23.1% in January

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the January 15th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 375,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BYD Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BYDDY traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $61.18. The company had a trading volume of 120,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,751. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.93. BYD has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $84.88.

Get BYD alerts:

BYD Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

BYD Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates through the following segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products, Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products, and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.