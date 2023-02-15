BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the January 15th total of 3,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of BYTE Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYTS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in BYTE Acquisition during the first quarter worth $977,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,003,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 12.7% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 169,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 19,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in BYTE Acquisition by 1,393.4% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 735,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after buying an additional 686,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

BYTE Acquisition Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BYTS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 25,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,444. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99. BYTE Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.74.

BYTE Acquisition Company Profile

BYTE Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search for targets in the Israeli technology industry, including cybersecurity, automotive technology, fintech, enterprise software, cloud computing, semiconductors, medical technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

