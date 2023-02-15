Cadence Bank Acquires 10,416 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cadence Bank increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 662.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,913,000 after purchasing an additional 898,976 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,760 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,044,000 after purchasing an additional 83,299 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,766,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,725,000 after acquiring an additional 34,190 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,504 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.11.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at $20,711,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,089 shares of company stock worth $20,027,381. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LLY opened at $347.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $234.00 and a 52 week high of $384.44. The company has a market capitalization of $330.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 76.24%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.