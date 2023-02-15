Cadence Bank Acquires 142,476 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6,096.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,476 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.9% of Cadence Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $18,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 79.4% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $139.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.63. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $328.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

