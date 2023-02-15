Cadence Bank Acquires 3,550 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cadence Bank increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up 0.7% of Cadence Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.45.

GILD stock opened at $85.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.59 and a 200-day moving average of $75.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

