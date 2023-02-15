Cadence Bank Grows Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Cadence Bank grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,834 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,213 shares of company stock worth $1,007,992 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $100.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.08. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.47.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

