Cadence Bank Has $4.58 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Cadence Bank increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,355 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,032 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Compass Point cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $3,603,104.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,237,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CFG opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.16. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $55.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

