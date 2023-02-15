Cadence Bank Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cadence Bank boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.4% of Cadence Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cadence Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.7 %

ABBV stock opened at $152.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.96. The stock has a market cap of $269.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 158.49%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.