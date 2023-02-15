Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stake Boosted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,053 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,551,944,000 after buying an additional 462,306 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,420,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,198,000 after purchasing an additional 78,385 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,273,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,890,000 after purchasing an additional 344,471 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,778,000 after purchasing an additional 919,571 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,734,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,283,000 after buying an additional 11,459 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total transaction of $7,369,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,482,906.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total value of $42,612.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,926,677.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total transaction of $7,369,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,482,906.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,350 shares of company stock valued at $27,919,671 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $199.09 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $199.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.84. The company has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.10, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDNS. Bank of America raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.62.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

