Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues Earnings Results

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems updated its Q1 guidance to $1.23-1.27 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.90-5.00 EPS.
Cadence Design Systems Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $199.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.84. The stock has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 70.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $199.86.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.31.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 17.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,273,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,890,000 after buying an additional 344,471 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,734,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,283,000 after buying an additional 11,459 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,401,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,430,000 after buying an additional 34,949 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 55.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,037,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,675,000 after buying an additional 368,956 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 16.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 939,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,453,000 after buying an additional 135,219 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cadence Design Systems Company Profile
Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)
- These 2 Cruise Stocks Just Had A Fire Lit Under Them
- George Soros is Short Silvergate – Is a Short Squeeze Possible?
- Cadence Design Gaps 7% Higher On Stellar Full-Year Guidance
- Parker-Hannifin: A Non-Glamour Stock You Need To Know About
- Should You Make Room For Marriott In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.