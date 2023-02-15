Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues Earnings Results

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems updated its Q1 guidance to $1.23-1.27 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.90-5.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $199.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.84. The stock has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 70.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $199.86.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.31.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $46,115.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,354 shares in the company, valued at $17,035,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $1,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,372 shares in the company, valued at $6,037,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,350 shares of company stock valued at $27,919,671. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 17.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,273,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,890,000 after buying an additional 344,471 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,734,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,283,000 after buying an additional 11,459 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,401,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,430,000 after buying an additional 34,949 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 55.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,037,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,675,000 after buying an additional 368,956 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 16.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 939,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,453,000 after buying an additional 135,219 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

